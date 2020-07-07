PORT ORFORD — The Nature Conservancy and Wild Rivers Land Trust announce they have completed the transfer of TNC’s Nesika Beach Preserve property in Southern Oregon to WRLT. The transfer of the 71.5 acre preserve will ensure the continued protection of this unique coastal forest habitat and watershed while advancing WRLT’s “Summit to Sea Stacks” conservation goal for the South Coast, linking protected upland woodlands, agricultural lands and rivers to coastal woodlands.
Nesika Beach, located almost 9 miles north of Gold Beach, is a special place. The coastal headland supports a wind-sculpted shrub community with a diverse mix of species such as crowberry, coast silk tassel, Pacific wax myrtle and more and protects most of the watershed.
The preserve features a rare forest with a unique combination of mature sitka spruce and grand fir, a stream and wetlands that are critical for amphibious and aquatic species such as beavers, river otters and Pacific giant salamanders and unique coastal bluffs habitat.
A section of the Oregon Coast Trail borders the property as does the Giesel Monument State Heritage Site. It has historical significance as the probable location of the 1850s mining settlement called Elizabethtown that was the site of a major event in the Rogue River Indian War.
Nesika Beach came under the threat of subdivision and development before TNC and others stepped in to help protect the land, help keep the coastal forest intact and establish the Nesika Beach Preserve, according to a WRLT press release.
"After developing a strong partnership by working on this and other projects, staff at TNC know that the dedicated conservationists at WRLT will be excellent long-term stewards of Nesika Beach Preserve, working to ensure its health and vibrancy for generations to come," said a spokesperson for The Nature Conservancy.
“We are thrilled to have developed a strong partnership with TNC, and we look forward to working on other regional projects in the future,” said Ann Schmierer, executive director of the WRLT.
“The long term conservation of special places, such as Nesika Beach is paramount to the missions of both TNC and WRLT,” said Derek Johnson, deputy director of operations and communications for TNC in Oregon. “The transfer of Nesika Beach Preserve secures the future of the forest and watershed, enables positive growth for the Wild Rivers Land Trust and conservation along the South Coast and helps TNC focus resources where we are uniquely positioned to achieve ambitious outcomes for nature and people.”
Those who would like to know more about Wild Rivers Land Trust and visit the website at www.wildriverslandtrust.org, Facebook page at facebook.com/WildRiversLandTrust/ or by calling the office at 541-366-2130.
