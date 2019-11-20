{{featured_button_text}}
Thanksgiving Service

BANDON — A community Thanksgiving service will be held on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, located at 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon.

Families, neighbors and friends are invited to come together in an expression of gratitude and thanks-giving. This service is sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association and the entire community is welcome.

Bandon Holiday Meals volunteers will be serving the annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. also at The Barn.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

 

 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0