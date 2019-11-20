BANDON — A community Thanksgiving service will be held on Thanksgiving Day at 11 a.m. at The Barn/Bandon Community Center, located at 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon.
Families, neighbors and friends are invited to come together in an expression of gratitude and thanks-giving. This service is sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association and the entire community is welcome.
Bandon Holiday Meals volunteers will be serving the annual Thanksgiving Holiday Meal from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. also at The Barn.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys