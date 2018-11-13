BANDON - A community Thanksgiving service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church, 860 Second St. SE in Bandon.
Families, neighbors, and friends are invited to come together to listen to a message by the Rev. Bobbi Neason of First Presbyterian Church, and to sing hymns of gratitude and thanks-giving. Donations of canned food or desserts or bread to be served at the community meal the following day will be collected.
This service is sponsored by the Bandon Ministerial Association and the entire community is welcome.