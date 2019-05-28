BANDON - Bandon High School’s Community 101 program, an effort of The Oregon Community Foundation and the Rotary Club of Bandon-By-The-Sea, presented checks to four nonprofit organizations on May 22 in the BHS gym.
The students, under the direction of teacher Kevin Haan, shared their learning experiences and project highlights at the all-school assembly. Organizations receiving awards were Habitat for Humanity ($1,000), the Nancy Devereux Center ($1,000), South Coast Gospel Mission ($2,000), and Coastal Harvest ($1,000). Representatives of each organization were present to receive the awards.
Community 101 is a classroom-based program of The Oregon Community Foundation that gives students the opportunity to get involved in their communities through grant-making and volunteering. Each school presents $5,000 in grants to local nonprofits.
The students made site visits to the organizations that applied for the grant funds to learn what they do for the community. This year, the student body decided to focus was on homelessness and poverty.
Habitat for Humanity, a national organization since 1976 with a branch located in Coos Bay, helps fix homes that need repair and also builds new homes for low-income families in Coos County. The funds will be used to undertake repairs for safety, security and accessibility, which will allow people to stay in their homes.
The Nancy Devereux Center in Coos Bay provides meals for 80 people each day and a place to go for the homeless and those suffering from mental illness. They also provide a warming center on cold nights. The funds will be used for kitchen upgrades.
The South Coast Gospel Mission provides for the physical and spiritual needs of those in need in the North Bend and Coos Bay areas, serving three meals a day and offering 66 beds for those needing temporary shelter. The funds will be used for new bedding, including sheets and blankets.
Coastal Harvest, located in Bandon, is a gleaning group and food bank that provides groceries and firewood to those in need each week. The funds will be used to help purchase food items that are needed to fill out their distributions each week.
"The students have worked hard to identify community needs and determine how best to meet those needs with limited resources," Haan said. "A Community 101 class acts as a mini-foundation. The students receive grant-making funds, work to identify community needs, decide where to focus, and then implement a grant program. As part of the program, students participate in at least one service project, which brings them even closer to community issues. Many Community 101 classes are supported by generous local donors and businesses."
For more information on Community 101, contact Haan at khaan@bandon.k12.or.us or 541-347-4413.