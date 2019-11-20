BANDON — Bandon Ministerial Association is sponsoring a weekly Community Advent Study Series beginning at noon, Tuesday, Nov. 26, based on the book "Celebrating Abundance" by Walter Brueggemann.
This is an opportunity for members of the community to meet and explore the themes of Advent through study and discussion. Participants bring a “brown bag” lunch and the host church will provide beverages and dessert.
Pastors Greg Fodrea, Bobbi Neason and Robin Haruna will be leading the discussions. The first Advent Study Series, on Nov. 26, meets at St. John Episcopal Church; Dec. 3 is at Unity Church; Dec. 10 at First Presbyterian Church; and Dec. 17 at First Baptist Church. You need not be a member of any church to attend.
All are welcome.