Come play with Bandon Playhouse at Theater Bootcamp, Saturday, August 6, 2022, featuring classes taught by experienced actors at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park.
Three classes will be offered, with sessions beginning at 9:30 a.m. Drop by for one, or stay for the day. Classes are designed for beginners, age 14 to adult (or with prior permission), but experienced performers are welcome to come brush up their technique.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for registration. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the class you wish to attend. Bootcamp classes start at 9:30 a.m. with “Theater for Dummies” led by Corrie Gant. “Improv. and Acting” class begins at 10:30 a.m., led by Mike Dempsey. Bring your own brown bag lunch for break time from 12 to 12:30 p.m. The day wraps with “Movement and Mime,” led by Nameer El-Kadi, from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Admission is $10 for new or returning Bandon Playhouse members (includes Playhouse membership) or $5 for active members. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible; those under age 18 will need parent or guardian signature to sign in. To RSVP or for more information, send an email to TheBandonPlayhouse@ gmail.com or call Amy Moss Strong at 541-290-9989 and leave a message.
Since 1976, the Bandon Playhouse has provided the best in community theater, from classic musicals to premiere works by new playwrights. Bandon Playhouse volunteers are proud to keep the performing arts alive and accessible on the Southern Oregon Coast. Learn more at BandonPlayhouse.org, or visit us at Facebook.com/bandonplay.
