COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College’s new Umpqua Health & Science Technology Building is a go.
The college has signed a $21.6 million contract with Bogatay Construction Inc. of Klamath Falls for the new building on the Southwestern's Coos Campus to modernize and expand science laboratories, and nursing and allied health programs. Preliminary work was scheduled to begin March 18-22.
A community groundbreaking is set for 2 p.m., Friday, April 12, at the student Recreation Center.
“After 20 years of dreaming, this project is reality thanks to an incredible amount of hard work and support from our community,” said Dr. Patty Scott, Southwestern president. “We’re excited to invite the community to the groundbreaking to meet the Bogatay Construction crew and local subcontractors as we launch the college’s largest construction project ever.”
Bogatay has been in operation for more than 35 years and completed numerous builds throughout Oregon and California. Currently, the company is developing a multi-family affordable housing in North Bend – the Deer Spring Terrace project for veterans of the armed forces. The firm also recently completed the Work Skills Technology Center and Founders Hall buildings at Klamath Community College.
The economic benefits of the Health & Science Building project will extend throughout the region. Bogatay is sourcing supplies locally and using local subcontractors when possible, including: Dodge Survey and Planning; Reese Electric; Coastline West Insulation; Johnson Rock Products; and Lighthouse Landscape. Overall, it is anticipated 98 percent of the project’s contract value has been awarded to Oregon-based companies, with 80 percent located in Southern and Central Oregon, and from the I-5 corridor to the coast.
Impacts to ADA, pedestrian and vehicle access
The Bogatay Construction crew has begun preparations for site work and is installing fencing around the site.
The fencing will block a section of parking lot #1 off Campus Way next to the site, in addition to removing ADA parking spots in front of the Recreation Center. ADA parking will be open in front of the Rec Center until Monday, March 25. The college will also begin work on designating ADA parking behind the Rec Center and Prosper Hall to be completed in April.
The college urges campus visitors to drive slowly at all times near the construction site. Be aware that students, staff and visitors will be learning new circulation routes and more foot traffic will be shifted onto College Way.
The college will place signs on campus to guide students along alternative sidewalks and is installing new crosswalks near the Rec Center. Signs also will installed to direct the public to the new area for Rec Center ADA parking spaces once that project is completed.
For more information, those interested can contact SWOCC’s Communications Administrator Anne Matthews, at 541-888-7612 or email amatthews@socc.edu, or Foundation Director Elise Hamner at 541-888-7211 or ehamner@socc.edu.