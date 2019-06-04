BANDON - A Coastal Memory Walk and Barbecue to Remember, a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association, will be held on Friday, June 21, beginning at Pacific View Assisted Living and Memory Care, 1000 Sixth St. W on the South Jetty.
People are invited to gather beginning at 9 a.m., with the walk to begin at 10 a.m. The barbecue celebration begins at 11 a.m., with live music ($5 suggested donation).
June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month. Bandon Mayor Mary Schamehorn has declared June 21 (the summer solstice) as Alzheimer's Awareness Day on the longest day of the year.
"Join us in the fight against Alzheimer's," said Mary Evans, one of the event's organizers. "We will bring light to the darkness of Alzheimer's, a devastating disease that affects more than 67,000 people in Oregon and more than 5 million Americans."
The Coastal Memory Walk will begin with information, announcements and warm-up exercises. There will be other events around the community to coincide with the walk, as well as donation tins in various locations.
"Wear purple and please join us on the longest day as we bring awareness to and help put and end to Alzheimer's," Evans said.
Register online at: alz.org the longest day "join my team" "Coastal Memory Walk" then follow the prompts. Registrants will receive an email confirmation receipt from the Alzheimer's Association. Cost is $30 or $5 for children up to age 18. Purple T-shirts can be ordered during registration for $5 cotton or $10 upgraded "performance."
Register by June 5 to receive the T-shirt in time for the walk. For more information, call Evans at 541-347-9382 or Kim Hicks at 541-347-7502.