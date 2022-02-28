With the retirement of Coastal Harvest’s president, the thrift store will be closing by September 1.
The thrift store started out as a fundraiser to create revenue to purchase food to distribute to those in need in the Bandon area. That goal was reached within the first year.
During the past three years, the thrift store has been fortunate to offer funds to the Lions Club, Harbor Lights Middle School lunch program and Pacific High School’s senior project. Many coats were donated in the past two years.
When the pandemic hit, two plant sales provided veggie starts to the community when plants were difficult to find.
Effective March 1, the only donations accepted will be food, McKay’s receipts and monetary donations should be sent to PO Box 1122 in Bandon.
The thrift store will be closed effective March 23 through May 4, reopening May 6 at 10 a.m.
Although the thrift store is closing, the food pantry will remain open, providing boxes on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m.
Coastal Harvest would like to thank Bandon for the wonderful donations and patronage. Without you, the thrift store would not have happened.
