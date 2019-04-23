BANDON – The iconic foghorn on Bandon's South Jetty is a comforting audible reminder that Bandon is a mariner town, one that for many years relied on signals, both light and sound, to bring ships safely back to port.
It was no surprise then, when last week, after the Port of Bandon received notice from the U.S. Coast Guard regarding the sound signal that residents were immediately spurred to action.
The notice read: “The U.S. Coast Guard will be changing the sound signal on Coquille River South Jetty Light 8 ... from a continuously sounding fog signal to a Marine Radio Activated Sound Signal on or about 10 May 2019."
The notice went on to say the sound signal will be activated by the maritime users as needed by keying a VHF-FM microphone on the assigned frequency. When activated by the transmitter, the sound signal will activate for approximately 30 minutes and then cease.
The Port sent the notice to the press and also posted it on their website and Facebook page. The foghorn is regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Port of Bandon has no jurisdiction.
The Port's post soon went viral in Bandon, with people lamenting the loss of the regular sound of their beloved foghorn. The U.S. Coast Guard asked for comments from mariners on the change. An email address was listed. That encouraged many to send emails regarding the change, asking the Coast Guard to reconsider.
A "Save the Foghorn" grassroots movement was quickly formed.
Residents Tacy Anderson and Susan De Salvatore led the charge. Others joined in the effort.
Two areas of concern quickly surfaced, De Salvatore said.
"First, the safety of mariners who do not have this transmitter is obvious," De Salvatore said. "Many small craft users just don't have one, don't know how to use one or choose not to be involved with technology at this level. Further, recreational crabbers, fisher people, kayakers, canoeists and paddle boarders using the river would have no ability to be guided to safety in case of a sudden fog bank rolling in."
Second, many people enjoy the history and sound of the foghorn as they have grown to know it, De Salvatore said.
"The 28/2 signature has been unique to Bandon for decades," she said. "Tourists so often comment on the unique sound that is just part of what makes Bandon so special."
Hundreds of emails were, and continue to be, sent to the USCG at the address provided in their post.
An emailed response from Thomas Booth, U.S. Coast Guard District 13, was received on Friday by all who had sent emails.
"This email is notify you that your comments about the changes to Coquille River South Jetty Light 8 Sound Signal (Bandon, OR) have been received and are being reviewed," Booth wrote. "No change will be made until the review of the comments are complete and a response issued. Thank you for your patience."
Booth cc'd six other Coast Guard officials in his email.
The somewhat vague email implies that the May 10 date will be extended.
"However, inasmuch as it was directly stated, we are asking those in concern to continue to speak out," De Salvatore said.
The email address provided by the Coast Guard is D13-PF-LNM@uscg.mil
"You only need to state your concern to be kept apprised of the actions via return email," she added. De Salvatore is updating the issue on her Facebook page regularly.
There are also signature petitions that have been widely distributed throughout Bandon. The petitions must be completed by May 9 to be delivered to the Coast Guard by the proposed May 10 date.
History
Local historian Ned Reed provided the following information:
The Coast Guard decommissioned the Coquille River Lighthouse in 1939 and replaced it with an automated light on the Coquille River’s South Jetty. At that time, the foghorn had a flashing white light which was a replacement of sorts for the lighthouse.
The foghorn was placed on the existing end of the tramway (the railroad used to build the jetty), which was the end of the South Jetty at the time. (The South Jetty was extended by 300 feet in 1954 when the Oliver Olson went aground on the rocks there, was filled in, and became an extension of the jetty.)