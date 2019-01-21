BANDON - The Bandon branch of Banner Bank has set up a Coast Guard donation account for those who would like to help support the brave men and women who keep people safe on coastal and inland waters. The U.S. Coast Guard is one of the government entities that continues to operate but without pay while the partial government shutdown continues.
According to Banner Bank Branch Manager David Hisel, any funds donated will be distributed to Coast Guard families on a weekly basis. In addition, perishable and non-perishable donations are also being accepted, including food items, toiletries, paper products and baby products, which will be donated to the Coast Guard Petty Officers Association for local Coast Guard families in need.
For more information, contact Banner Bank at 541-347-2441 or dhisel@bannerbank.com.