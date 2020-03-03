BANDON — Coast Community Health Center is participating in the Rural Adolescent Vaccine Enterprise “RAVE” project. Over the next year, Coast Community Health, along with 44 other clinics in Oregon will join a community-wide cancer prevention intervention project designed to improve adolescent immunization rates for the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in rural Oregon communities.
The RAVE project launched in July 2018. It is led by principal investigators L.J. Fagnan, MD, and Patty Carney, PhD, is funded by the American Cancer Society and will run through 2023.
Widely used and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for over a decade, the HPV vaccine is effective at preventing cancer of the cervix, penis, anus, mouth, and throat. It is currently recommended for all children (boys and girls) between the ages of 9 and 26 years and is available in a series of two or three shots. Despite its proven effectiveness, its safety, and its mandated coverage by insurance, the national HPV vaccination completion rate remains low, at about 50%, far from the Healthy People 2020 benchmark of 80%. In rural Oregon, the average county-level HPV vaccine completion rate in 2017 was just 33%.
HPV infection has no treatment, but the vaccine can help prevent it. The virus is so common that it will infect 80% of people during their life. Most people do not even know they have HPV. Each year 32,500 men and women develop a cancer caused by HPV. Vaccination can prevent up to 90% of these cancers. Clinical trials have shown HPV to be a safe and effective vaccine.
When asked why Coast Community Health Center is participating, staff Kirsten Aasen said: “Coast Community Health Center is committed to helping build a healthier community. Cancer prevention is a way we can increase our community’s health. The best way to prevent HPV and HPV related cancers is to get vaccinated.”
Coast Community Health Center is working toward greater community partnerships and will be working with community organizations to make high quality education about HPV and HPV vaccinations easily available to the public. Community members can receive vaccinations at Coast Community Health Center or their primary care provider.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In