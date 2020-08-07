PORT ORFORD — Coast Community Health Center announces the opening of the Auborn Center for Wellness in Port Orford.
The Auborn Center for Wellness provides primary health care services and houses a full-service pharmacy for all community members. The pharmacy has been running since October 2019 while the renovations to the building were finished.
CCHC welcomes Dr. Harold (Hal) Lowry to the team as the physician at the Auborn Center for Wellness. Dr. Lowry is board certified in family practice and has 30 years of experience.
Lowry graduated with his medical doctorate (MD) in 1977 from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston. From 1978-1981 Dr. Lowry worked at the Gila River Indian Reservation. Once he completed his practice there, he transferred to Maine for two years, where he completed a family practice residency program. In 1983 he moved to Tucson, Arizona where he worked as a staff physician in a primary care clinic for CIGNA Health plan. In 1988, he joined a full-service family practice, where he worked with a small group of doctors in a private practice.
Dr. Lowry moved to Port Orford in 2018 for retirement, where he could enjoy doing woodwork, fishing, kayaking and biking in his free time.
“Port Orford is such a great town, I wish we had raised our family here” said Dr. Lowry.
When CCHC presented the opening for a doctor’s position, Dr. Lowry felt the calling to serve the community and care for the people in the area.
“The opportunity to have a tenured physician join our family at CCHC brings stability in who the community can see for their healthcare needs. We are thrilled to have Dr. Lowry join our team of providers, and for Dr. and Mrs. Lowry to be in our community," said CCHC Chief Executive Officer Linda Maxon.
Dr. Lowry focuses on the overall health of his patients. His goal is to have patients leave feeling better than when they arrived.
“The good doctor treats the disease. The great doctor treats the patient who has the disease.” (William Osler MD).
This famous quote describes Dr. Lowry’s approach to treatment and how each staff member at Coast Community Health Center treats each patient. Since 2010, CCHC has cared for the wellbeing of each person served and works wisely to make sure each patient receives the compassionate care and assistance to live a healthy life.
CCHC offers resources beyond its comprehensive primary health care, including a full-service pharmacy, behavioral health, wellness coaching, assistance to apply for Oregon Health Plan, showers and other assistance for patients and clients.
"We welcome you to drop by our new location and give a warm welcome to Dr. Lowry, nurse Paul, Curt and Sally on our pharmacy team, and Julie and Tanya from our outreach team," Maxon said. "We welcome you to sign up to be a new patient today. We accept Medicare, Medicaid, all insurances, and slide fees for those who need financial assistance with their healthcare or pharmacy needs."
The Auborn Center for Wellness is located at the old Umpqua Bank Building — 716 U.S. Highwa 101, Port Orford, Oregon 97465; phone: 541-332-1114.
