PORT ORFORD - Coast Community Health Center invites the community to the dedication of the Auborn Center for Wellness, housed in the newly renovated Umpqua Bank Building located at 716 NE, U.S. Highway 101 in Port Orford. Ribbon cutting, music and light refreshments will begin at 4 p.m. Friday Sept. 27.
The Umpqua Bank building will house a pharmacy — an absent resource in Port Orford for years — a conference room, administrative offices and exam rooms slated to open in the coming weeks.
The renovation is the result of generous donations and volunteers from the Port Orford community. The work was contracted with Paradise Excavation & Construction, owned by Mike Hewitt. Port Orford Main Street, with input from CCHC, received a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for exterior renovations of the Umpqua Bank Building.
CCHC has also partnered with Oregon Health & Science University throughout the year for rotations of health professionals. New housing for these professionals is located just north of the former bank building. Another healthcare facility, the Tichenor campus, will be located near Driftwood Elementary School to provide a full complement of medical, dental and mental health services with groundbreaking later this fall.
CCHC, based in Bandon, was established in 2010 as a not-for-profit rural health center, providing medical and other ancillary services to Southern Coos and Northern Curry counties.
In 2013, CCHC received the only funding award in the State of Oregon under the Bureau of Primary Healthcare, Health Resources Services Administration, to become a Federally Qualified Health Center.
“Words can’t express how grateful Coast Community Health Center is for Umpqua’s generosity and (for) Port Orford Main Street Revitalization Association's partnership,” said CCHC CEO Linda Maxon. “Bringing our comprehensive approach of health and wellness to Port Orford has been one of our top priorities.”
"CCHC wishes to deeply acknowledge its gratitude to the State Historic Preservation Office of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department," Maxon added. "These grants, coupled with the Port Orford Main Street Revitalization Association and local commitments, contractors and volunteers have made this become a reality."
Additionally, anyone who enjoys bike riding can participate in the Ride For Health at 9 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 29. For more information on our ride, go to: www.SouthCoastBikeFestival.com to sign up. All proceeds from the Sunday bike ride will directly support future development of the Tichenor campus healthcare facility.