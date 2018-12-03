BANDON - Coast Community Health Center is asking the Bandon and Port Orford communities to dig deep in their donations this year for some of the most vulnerable community members. The health center has positioned large boxes in their lobby of their main clinic in Bandon, and Outreach Office in Port Orford to support donations.
Coast Community Health Center will focus its collection efforts on bringing awareness about the needs of the most vulnerable, who are often alone and within limited resources during the holiday season. The center is now accepting donations for those in need, through December.
"The donations will assist those community members living in compromised conditions - those experiencing homelessness, in transition, or those needing waterproof and warm clothing. Coast will gladly also accept checks for supplies to be purchased through a collaborative effort with South Coast Bicycles, and their vendors who are assisting in the project.
“We are asking the community to donate specific items that will help those who have very little and need assistance in staying dry, warm and safe this winter," said CCHC CEO Linda Maxon. "Our medical staff often find out about patient needs during their appointments, and these donations allow us to have items on hand to address the needs. We will accept new and gently used items, as well cash/check donations. The community’s support will directly impact the quality of life for many of the region’s most vulnerable during this cold and rainy winter season.”
Community Members can drop by the Coast Community Health Center in Bandon, 1010 1st Street SE at the Bandon Professional Center, or the Port Orford Outreach Office.
“We have the cold wet weather now and our most vulnerable constituents need these supplies to stay warm, dry and healthy," Maxon added. "We don’t have day or overnight shelters in this part of Coos and Curry counties, therefore providing these types of equipment, supplies and food helps to bridge what our community members may need to simply be safe."
"We actually have a number of local persons who are experiencing homelessness. It is a real issue in our community and one we cannot simply turn our head and pretend it does not exist," Maxon said.
Based on the recently published Community Health Assessments in both Coos and Curry counties, the region continues to have more and more unaccompanied youth, and elderly community members.
“Our job at Coast CHC is to tap into who needs the help in the communities we serve," Maxon said. "That’s our mission, and mandate as a federally funded community health center.”
Coast Community Health Center is a federally funded community health center providing healthcare services for all patients, accepting Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and sliding fees for those who have high deductible coverage. Call CCHC for more information at 541-347-2529, ext 110.