BANDON — The City of Bandon will ask voters in the Sept. 15 election to approve two rate increases — one for sewer and one for water.
Both the city's water and sewer rates fail to pay for the city's costs of running those utilities, according to City Manager Dan Chandler. Between the two funds, this fiscal year's shortage will be around $400,000.
City city's overall 2020-21 fiscal year budget is approximately $3.5 million less than last year's budget.
Chandler said the ballot measures are asking voters to approve an increase of $8 per month for water and $7 per month for sewer. Residents living outside city limits would see an increase of $11 in their water rate and $11 in their sewer rate. This would be a permanent increase.
The base rate includes 2,000 gallons of water and covers 90% of customers most of the year.
There are no proposed changes to the city's electric rates.
The city is prohibited from raising rates without voter approval. The city is not asking for rate-setting authority, as it has in past failed ballot measures.
"The only place to make up the shortfall is from the city's General Fund," Chandler explained. "... It's really the only place to make it up."
Chandler went on to explain that the city budget has a number of funds. The General Fund is the most flexible and comes from property taxes, utility taxes and lodging taxes. Other funds are for utilities, roads and other specific purposes. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent temporary closure of local lodging establishments, the city's transient occupancy tax receipts are down significantly. Those TOT receipts make up 16% of the General Fund.
"It is unlikely that Bandon will see anywhere near its normal tourist traffic this year," Chandler said. "Lodging has been down around the state, even in jurisdictions where the hotels stayed open."
Bandon also has the lowest permanent tax rate in the state for cities with populations of 750 or more.
The city's police department is funded entirely out of the General Fund, and accounts for 40% of General Fund spending. The next largest category is Administration at 16%.
"If water and sewer rates are not raised to cover the cost of water and sewer operations, the General Fund will need to cover those costs," Chandler said. "Since public safety makes up the largest portion of the General Fund, the city would almost certainly have to make cuts in the police department, at least in the short term. This in turn would mean less coverage, and that certain types of calls would not get an immediate police response."
Chandler uses an example of having to pay for car repairs.
"If you have an old car, you don't know what's going to break this year, or what it's going to cost, but you know something will," he said. "This is our besst effort to be able to balance the books
While there was a base rate to support new capital improvements a few years ago, Bandon's last water rate increase for operations was in 2006, Chandler said. Bandons last sewer rate increase was in 2012. The inflation rate has been 28% since 2006.
Over the past 13 years (water) and nine years (sewer), operation costs have increased with inflation, particularly as the plant and pipes age.
"The city cannot subsidize water and sewer from the General Fund without impacting public safety, parks and other services," Chandler said. "The proposed rates should put water and sewer into a break-even position for the next few years."
