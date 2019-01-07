BANDON - The Bandon Planning Department has been busy with a variety of projects and applications.
The planning department has received over 195 applications in 2018 for planning issues. Of those applications, 126 have been for zoning compliance.
The department has also issued 36 applications for new homes in 2018.
Significant amounts of gorse were cut or removed in 2018. The planning department is now seeing gorse being removed from more large parcels, as well as some of the more difficult parcels.
The city's code compliance officer, Patrick Salandro, has also been dealing with properties with significant junk and other compliance problems, according to former Planning Director John McLaughlin. Salandro was instrumental in getting a home cleaned up on North Avenue and working with the property owner on significant compliance issues, McLaughlin said.
The Bandon Beach Hotel (Robert Miller, on behalf of Chris Keiser and the property owners) had their initial public hearing in front of the Planning Commission on Nov. 15. Testimony was received from the public, and the Commission continued the public hearing to Jan. 24. The applicant has been asked to provide additional clarifying information by Jan. 3, with the public requested to provide comments by Jan. 14 in order to be included in the packet.
The Planning Commission did not hold a regular meeting in December.
The City Council held a public hearing on adoption of the Accessory Dwelling Unit ordinance on Dec. 3. Public testimony and evidence were received, and the public hearing was closed. The record was left open for written comments until Monday, Dec. 17. Council deliberations on the new ADU ordinance will occur on Feb. 4.
Dennis Lewis is the new planning director, replacing John McLaughlin who retired in mid-December. Charli Davis will be returning on a flexible schedule as city planner, replacing Dana Nichols, who has taken a position as associate planner with the Oregon Cascades West Council of Governments in Albany.