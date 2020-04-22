BANDON — The City of Bandon and Urban Renewal Budget Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 27 in the council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
Those who attend in person are asked to practice social distancing guidelines. The meeting will also be available via Zoom video conferencing.
There are a few ways to join the meeting remotely.
1. Log into Zoom and join the meeting. Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMocOihqD8tEtVzXzlEmyGPR9YKIBSOOcX4
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
2. Watch the meeting on Facebook Live on the City of Bandon Facebook Page.
https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Bandon-Local-Government-109008663955384/
3. To listen to the meeting, dial one of these numbers:
+1 253-215-8782 US
+1 301-715-8592 US
Meeting ID: 875 7196 4781; Password: 903689
4. Or you can wait and watch a recording of the meeting on the city web page which will be posted about a week after the meeting.
Agenda:
1. Call to Order/Roll Call
2. Election of Officers
a. Chairman
b. Vice-Chairman
3. Presentation/Discussion of FY20-21 Proposed Municipal Budget
4. Adjourn to Urban Renewal Agency Budget Committee Meeting
Bandon Urban Renewal Agency budget committee meeting immediately following the City budget meeting.
Urban Renewal Budget Meeting agenda:
1. Call to Order/Roll Call
2. Election of Officers
a. Chairman
b. Vice-Chairman
3. Presentation/Discussion of FY20-21 Proposed Municipal Budget
4. Adjourn
The next scheduled budget committee meeting is at 7 p.m., Monday, May 4.
