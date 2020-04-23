BANDON — The City of Bandon is accepting applications for standing committees, commissions and board volunteers:
Budget Committee
Library Board
Parks and Recreation Commission
Planning Commission
Utilities Commission
Those interested in serving as a member on one or more of these commissions, committees or boards are asked to submit an application (with resume) to Beth Hager, administrative assistant, at City Hall. To apply, pick up an application at City Hall or visit the city's website at www.cityofbandon.org (link is external) to fill out online. Click on "Public Resources" then scroll down to "Forms."
For more information, contact Hager at 541-347-2437.
