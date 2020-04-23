City of Bandon

BANDON — The City of Bandon is accepting applications for standing committees, commissions and board volunteers:

Budget Committee

Library Board

Parks and Recreation Commission

Planning Commission

Utilities Commission

Those interested in serving as a member on one or more of these commissions, committees or boards are asked to submit an application (with resume) to Beth Hager, administrative assistant, at City Hall. To apply, pick up an application at City Hall or visit the city's website at www.cityofbandon.org (link is external) to fill out online. Click on "Public Resources" then scroll down to "Forms." 

For more information, contact Hager at 541-347-2437.

