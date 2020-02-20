BANDON — The City of Bandon recently released its very own Facebook page, hoping to use the platform to notify citizens of upcoming events and meetings.
“I’m really looking forward to getting the page up and running,” Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler said. “People get their information online these days."
Chandler listed some of the uses of the new Facebook page, such as being able to notify people about public meetings, links to what Bandon organizations are doing, what the Sprague Theater is doing, and Chamber of Commerce events, among others.
“I think it’s really good for folks to know if we have a public works project. If we put in a new culvert, or surface a new road. It’s a way for people to learn what they’re getting for their tax dollars,” Chandler said.
In conjunction with the new Facebook page the Bandon City Council has adopted a new social media policy.
“The policy was just to define some best practices about what we do and don’t do with social media,” Chandler said.
The Bandon Police Department has been active on social media for some time now, and part of adopting a policy was to set some structure around online social media interactions that were already taking place in city departments.