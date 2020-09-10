BANDON — The City of Bandon has issued a proclamation enacting a ban on open burning and restricting use of certain equipment, effective Sept. 10 until further notice.
Mayor Mary Schamehorn, after consultation with City Manager Dan Chandler and Bandon Rural Fire Protection District Chief Lanny Boston issued the burning restrictions, which will stay in effect until fire danger conditions have sufficiently diminished.
Open outside burning within city limits has been prohibited for many years as set forth in Chapter 8.20 of the Bandon Municipal Code that prohibits bonfires, burning of outdoor rubbish or waste fire or the use of trash burners, incinerators or burn barrels.
The city's code allows for exemptions to be granted, but in light of the extremely dry conditions and the current state of extreme fire danger, all exemptions are suspended.
All open flame fires, including barbecue appliances, charcoal, cooking fires and warming fires, outdoor patio and yard fireplaces, fire pits and smokers, decorative and ornamental fires, ceremonial and recreational fires, and any other open flame fires are not allowed.
The use of all forms of fireworks is prohibited.
Use of the following equipment and activities are restricted: lawn mowers and tractors, chain saws and other power saws, and cutting, grinding or welding out of doors. Use of any other spark-emitting internal combustion engine, not specifically mentioned, is not allowed.
The harvest of agricultural crops is exempt from the restriction.
"The Coos Forest Protective Association, Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State Parks have noted that there is extreme fire danger and taken steps to restrict open burning, use of power tools, mowing, off-road motor vehicle operations, and other activities that pose increased risk for fire," the proclamation states.
"Available resources may be limited, given other fires around the state and existing conditions make fires a continuing threat to the health, safety, and well-being of the citizens of the City of Bandon and the Greater Bandon Community," reads the proclamation.
Anyone with questions or for further information can contact Chandler at City Hall, 541-347-2437 or by email at citymanager@ci.bandon.or.us.
