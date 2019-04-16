BANDON - The Bandon City Council voted 5-1 at a special meeting to uphold the Planning Commission's approval of a conditional use permit for the Bandon Beach Hotel.
The Planning Commission approved the CUP on Feb. 28 and an appeal was filed on March 11. The appeal hearing was held April 9. The appellants are the Oregon Coast Alliance and Bandon residents Bob and Carol Fischer.
Councilors Brian Vick, Geri Procetto, Madeline Seymour, Peter Braun and Chris Powell voted to deny the appeal, while Councilor Claudine Hundhausen voted against the motion.
The hearing was closed to public comment, but the council chambers were full of people both for and against the project. Steere Bandon Associates LLC proposes to construct a 32-unit hotel with a small ground floor cafe and 60 spaces of off-site parking on property within the city's controlled development zone adjacent to the Coquille Point Wildlife Refuge.
City Planning Director Dennis Lewis said in his staff report that the Planning Commission considered all the information and utilized "the applicable decision standards and criteria" in making their decision to approve the permit.
Land use attorney Sean Malone from Eugene, representing the Oregon Coast Alliance, urged the council to send the matter back to the Planning Commission for that body to address what OCA and the Fischers say are glaring omissions regarding hydrology reports and the impact the water table will have on slope movement at Coquille Point. Malone said testing was performed during the dry season, so was not relevant on how subsurface runoff could potentially impact the Refuge.
"The findings are pretty bare (regarding hydrology) and dealt with in a sentence or two and won't be adequate if this moves forward to LUBA," Malone said.
OCA has also said the Planning Commission "did not adequately address the geohazards, which are definite, testable, easily seen and which would also impact the proposed (larger) hotel’s lifespan." The group also has multiple concerns about the proposed hotel’s compliance with the Bandon Comprehensive Plan and how it addresses environmental and scenic protections in the area.
Bill Kloos, also a land use attorney from Eugene and representing Steere Bandon, told the council their position is that the record contains all of the evidence the City of Bandon needs to make positive findings on every issue disputed by the appellants. The city needs to draft findings that address each of those issues, Kloos said.
"The City Council has an awful lot of discretion to affirm or remand the Planning Commission's decision," Kloos said. "As to the findings of fact, LUBA will affirm any findings as long as you have substantial evidence. It sounds like a lot, but it's not."
Regarding the city's codes, Kloos said the city wrote them and has the authority to interpret them, especially since the applicant did not ask for amendments to the city's codes or Comprehensive Plan.
"When it comes to code language, that is fuzzy, ambiguous and you have discretion," Kloos said.
Eric Oberbeck, an engineer with the firm Cascadia Geoservices of Portland that prepared the geotechnical report, said his team has monitored the ground water at the site, as recently as January and March.
"There's not a concern about the water table," he said. "We saw no appreciable ground water level rise in our January analysis."
Hundhausen said she had concerns about the differences in the geologic report prepared by Cascadia Geoservices and an independent report prepared by Dr. Gunnar Schlieder, a certified engineering geologist with GeoScience, Inc. who was commissioned by the Fischers.
"Some of these things require further investigation," Hundhausen said. "This is regarding ... one of the most important pieces of property on the West Coast and it's priceless to our town. I'm not sure adding the kind of development they are talking about is good for the town."
Findings of fact that support the denial of the appeal will be presented to the council at its May 6 meeting. Once those are adopted, the issue can be appealed to LUBA, which will decide whether to remand the issue back to the city, or uphold the city's findings.