BANDON - The Bandon City Council will have a final vote on two ordinances at its Nov. 5 meeting involving vacation rental dwellings and cell phone towers.
Ordinance number 1625 amends sections of the existing ordinance regarding vacation rental dwellings, and adopts a VRD overlay zone. An application was initiated by the Planning Commission to amend the Bandon Municipal Code that defines VRDs and rules regarding conditional use permits for VRDs.
The Planning Commission held a public hearing in May and recommended the changes to the City Council, which held a hearing in September, but could not fully adopt the ordinance at its October meeting because the full council was not present. The ordinance was adopted to second reading at that time.
VRDs are not outright permitted uses in the CD zones and all conditional use permits are a discretionary decision by the city, subject to review by the Planning Commission. All VRDs must comply with 18 conditions set forth by the ordinance, which are available at City Hall or online on the city's website.
Regarding cell towers, the Planning Commission also initiated a new ordinance involving the siting of cell towers within the city limits of Bandon. This was in response to a variety of concerns that have been raised during the public comment portions of previous meetings regarding the impact cell towers have on the community.
An initial workshop with the Planning Commission was held in May, where issues regarding cell towers and a proposed ordinance were raised. A public hearing was held in July, where the commission voted 5-2 to approve the language of the proposed ordinance.
While many of the concerns that led to the initiation of the ordinance were based on potential health concerns, federal regulations limiting local jurisdictions' ability to regulate on health issues forced the commission to only address location and design of cell towers within city limits.
According to City Planning Director John McLaughlin, cities cannot consider health concerns of cell towers as the result of intense lobbying by the telecommunications industry.
The proposed ordinance will create a new section called the Communications Tower Overlay Zone, which will specify the location of new cell towers, as well as the height, materials, encouragement of utilizing concealment technology, landscaping and more.
Another new section establishes the application requirement for new cell towers within city limits, including site plans, elevations, as well as a report from a qualified engineer regarding the demonstrated need for a new facility and requiring that an applicant hold a local community meeting notifying properties within 1,000 feet of a proposed new tower.
There are numerous other items included in the ordinance that are addressed.
The cell tower ordinance came to be mainly from continued pressure by resident John Costa, who also has lobbied the School Board for several years over an AT&T cell tower located at the east end of the football field and near Ocean Crest Elementary School. The School District receives $14,000 a year from AT&T for the utilization of School District property. Costa is concerned about the health effects to local school children and nearby residents.
However, since the tower is already in existence, the city cannot require that it be removed because the ordinance applies only to applications for new cell towers.
Costa has also warned the council about new 5G technology that is predicted to soon be deployed in smaller communities such as Bandon and urged them to take a proactive approach in adopting ordinances to address that technology and its purported dangers to communities.
There are no proposals for cell towers to be installed at this time, City Manager Robert Mawson said. The proposed ordinance simply defines areas where cell towers could be located, with a conditional use application. The city cannot, by federal law, say no to cell towers, but can regulate where they can be located.
Both ordinances are expected to be passed at Monday's regular City Council meeting, but public comment will be allowed.