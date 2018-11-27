BANDON - The Bandon City Council will take public input on the location of a community swimming pool at its Dec. 3 meeting.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
Voters approved the charter amendment in the November election that prohibits the City Council from spending public dollars to operate and maintain a swimming pool.
The council asked the Parks and Recreation Commission to look at possible locations within the City Park for a swimming pool after learning from the Bandon Pool Committee about a $2.5 million bequest from an anonymous benefactor who stipulated that the pool be located in City Park.
The Parks and Recreation Commission discussed the matter in August and met at City Park for the beginning of its September meeting, where staff had roughly staked the corners of a pool building near the library (Site 1), identified a location near Kensington Avenue (Site 2) and staked the location near the eastern park entrance at 11th Street (Site 3). Those three sites were marked on a map included in city councilor's packets.
The commission concluded that the preferred location would be Site 1, but Site 2 would also be acceptable. Site 3 was not considered to be acceptable at all, due to the location at the park entrance, and access and parking issues.
The approximate size of the pool building is 90 feet by 130 feet. Site 1, near the library, would take advantage of existing parking and the pool building would provide a wind break for the nearby picnic area, according to commission meeting minutes.
Site 2 was preferred by Pool Committee members who spoke at the Commission meeting in September, saying that site would have more of a buffer between the park and abutting neighborhood. A Parks and Recreation commissioner said he thought the site closer to the library would be best because it's closer to the other buildings already grouped in the park, and would leave the other areas as open space for passive and active recreation uses.
A group of people who live near the park have voiced their concerns in letters, anonymous postings around town, and at the recent City Council meeting during "visitors not on the agenda" that while most of them support the idea of a pool, they do not want it located in City Park. Others don't support the idea at all, saying a pool can never be self-supporting.
"We are aware that many of those living around the park do not favor a pool being located in City Park," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn. "We are also hoping to hear how the general public feels and would welcome letters, emails, or public comment the night of the meeting."
The decision of whether or not the council would even consider the pool in City Park is one that the City Council will make at a future meeting. The council does not anticipate discussing the options at the Dec. 3 meeting, but rather wants to hear from the public.