BANDON - The Bandon City Council unanimously adopted the fiscal year 2019-20 municipal budget at its regular meeting Monday night.
The budget in the amount of $27.2 million was approved by the City of Bandon Budget Committee at its May 13 meeting and passed on to the council for adoption. The budget includes recommendations of the Budget Committee and Utilities Commission to impose emergency rate increases for the water and wastewater utilities and includes anticipated revenues and expenditures from a proposed General Obligation Bond Program to be placed before voters in this year's November election.
At Monday's hearing, there was no public comment, nor was their any deliberations among councilors. Councilor Geri Procetto was absent. Adoption of the budget imposes and categorizes property taxes for the General Fund, bonded debt service in the amount of $470,077, and a rate of 85 cents per $1,000 of assessed value for the the Local Option Street Tax.
The tax rate of 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed value stays the same yearly due to state tax rate restrictions.
"Despite the challenges association with municipal management, which every local government faces, the City of Bandon continues to be a remarkable place to live, work and visit," said City Manager Robert Mawson in his budget message. "Maintaining an attractive and functional quality of life in Bandon for our residents and visitors is a primary goal."
Mawson said city staff continues to work hard to maintain the city's assets and infrastructure, as well as to improve the emergency preparedness and resiliency of community members and the city itself.
"Completion of the new shop facility (at 11th and Rosa Road) will greatly enhance the city's efforts to protect and maintain the city's utility supplies and heavy equipment," Mawson said. "It also provides a location outside the tsunami inundation zone for use in case of emergency."
Some of the major capital improvements planned for the 2019-20 fiscal year include:
- Ongoing utility under grounding
- Purchase of an emergency back-up generator, a seismic valve installation, tank rehabilitation and a plant clarifier for the Water Treatment Plant
- Replacement of the Fillmore Avenue pump station and a headworks system upgrade at the Sewage Treatment Plant, as well as continued inflow and infiltration repairs and maintenance
- Purchase of a new street sweeper and a herbicide vehicle
- Construction of a storage building behind the Bandon Community Center
The council also unanimously adopted the fiscal year 2019-20 Urban Renewal Agency budget in the amount of $2.08 million.
In other business, the council:
- Voted unanimously to raise electric utility rates by 2 percent to recover costs associated with wholesale rate increases by the Bonneville Power Administration, effective July 3.
- Voted unanimously to approve emergency rate increases for one year, increasing water rates by 21 percent and sewer rates by 28 percent to cover projected revenue shortfalls in the 2019-20 budget. The new rates will go into effect July 3. Approximate increase to customers using 2,000 gallons of water would be a total of $11.30 per month, or an approximate total increase of $15.27 per month for customers using 5,000 gallons of water.
- Approved 4-1 with Councilor Claudine Hundhausen opposed, the Findings of Fact for the appeal of the Conditional Use Permit issued for the Bandon Beach Hotel. On Feb. 28, the Planning Commission approved the Findings of Fact and issued a Conditional Use Permit construct a new Bandon Beach Hotel at Coquille Point to replace the existing motel there. An appeal of that decision was filed shortly thereafter to the City Council. The council heard the appeal during a special meeting on April 9 and upheld the decision of the Planning Commission and denied the appeal. Monday's approval of the Findings of Fact was from the April 9 meeting and no public comment was taken.
- Approved the acceptance and distribution of State Shared Revenue Funds. Grants approved to community partners who applied for the funds include $40,200 and are divided between 18 agencies: Bandon Bridge Club: $500; Bandon Community Emergency Response Team: $3,500; Bandon Feeds the Hungry: $3,500; Bandon Historical Society Museum: $2,500; Bandon Lions Charitable Association for the Fourth of July event: $1,200; Bandon Veterans Honor Guard for new uniforms: $3,000; Bob Belloni Ranch: $,1500; Coos County Area Transit/Dial-A-Ride: $3,500; Coastal Harvest food bank: $1,000; Common Ground Mediation: $1,000; Coquille Watershed Association for gorse removal efforts: $3,500; Cowboys and Angels, $1,500 (pending); Everyone At Table program: $3,500; Good Earth Community Garden, $1,500; Greater Bandon Association: $3,500; South Coast Business Employment Corp.-Senior Nutrition Program: $3,000; Start Making a Reader Today program: $1,500; and The SAFE Project (formerly Women's Resource Center): $1,000.