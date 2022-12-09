Charles Wollertz Circles in the Sand

Circles in the Sand is starting its ninth season. They provide a public venue for people to interact with the natural coastal environment through walkable art in the form of "dreamfield" labyrinths on the beach.

 Photo by Charles Wollertz 

As Bandon beach-goers embark into a spiraling labyrinth they see the words, “Leave behind what is not needed,” etched into the sand.

These words set the tone for the meditative walk through the meandering labyrinth.



