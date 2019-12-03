BANDON — Again this year Billy Smoothboar's Restaurant will hold its annual “Christmas for the Less Fortunate” from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the restaurant located on U.S. Highway 101 and Seabird Drive.
Monetary donations and gifts from individuals or businesses will be put to good use by Billy's owners Dan and Lynn Barnett, with the goal of improving Christmas for children 12 and younger in the community.
"We are not a nonprofit organization, we are just a couple and a business staff that wants to open up our restaurant to the kids and their families to enjoy all things Christmas, for those who otherwise might not be able to have much. We want to try and fill that possible gap," Dan Barnett said.
This year there will be food, drink, games, carolers, things to decorate to take home and a Christmas stocking with gifts for every child up to age 12 from Santa and his helpers. The Barnetts hope to create a Christmas memory and tradition the children of Bandon will never forget. They have sponsored this gift to the community for many years.
Those interested in donating or helping out with this function can call Dan or Lynn at 541-347-2373, or stop by the restaurant. Enjoy the elaborate holiday decorations throughout the restaurant while there.