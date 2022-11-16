The Coquille Chess Club will host a tournament November 19 at the Coquille High School Library for all ages. Register by emailing drnancykeller@yahoo.com or at 9:30 a.m. that day. Registration $5 per player. First round begins at 10 a.m. Novices generally finish around 2 p.m., while advanced players generally finish around 5 p.m. Prizes are dragon figurines or cash.
