COQUILLE - The Chess for Success Coos Curry Regional Chess Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Coquille High School Library. All students from kindergarten to 12th grade are invited to play. Check in is 9:30 a.m., play begins 10 a.m.
This tournament is to find the best chess players in Coos and Curry counties who then qualify to play in the Chess for Success State Tournament held at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland March 8 and 9.
Individual qualifier divisions are K-4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and high school. Team divisions are elementary and middle school. Team scores are the five best scores of team members. You can bring up to 10 team members.
Registration beforehand is required at chessforsuccess.org/play/registration. Fee is $21. The Coos Curry region is No. 18. Tournament Director Nancy Keller can be contacted for questions or for registration help at drnancykeller@yahoo.com or 541-290-8479.