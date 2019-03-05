BANDON - Everyone is invited to join the Bandon Chamber of Commerce for appetizers and drinks at 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, at the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
Chamber Director Ruthie Painter, the Chamber Board of Directors, City Manager Robert Mawson and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort General Manager Don Crowe will take a look at what's ahead for Bandon and the Chamber.
There is no fee for the event.
Chamber members are invited to register interest in board positions with a petition letter signed by five additional Chamber members and submitted by March 31. Applicants should be members in good standing for at least one year. Submit to Bandon Chamber of Commerce Attn: Angela Cardas P.O. Box 1515 Bandon OR 97411 or drop by the Visitor Center, 300 Second St. in Old Town Bandon, open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
"Support your local community and help lead the Chamber," said Painter.