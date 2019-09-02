BANDON - Let a chair be your yoga partner. Even if your knees, hips and back aren't as limber as they used to be, the easy stretching motions of chair yoga can help you regain flexibility.
One-hour sessions of restorative yoga are now being offered Mondays and Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at the Bandon Senior Center, located inside The Barn/Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
Instructor Yaz Kane has taught yoga for 10 years, gearing classes to all abilities from seniors to golfers and bicyclists. Sessions are free and open to all, but donations are welcome. Wear loose clothing and bring a yoga mat if you have one.
Call Kane at 206-883-2273 for more information.
The Bandon Senior Center also offers bridge, cribbage, pinochle, pool and a chance to socialize. Call Janis Halstead at 541-347-4740 for information on activities or on renting the center's facilities.