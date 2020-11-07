The VFW Frank C High Medal of Honour Post 3440, VFW Auxiliary 3440, American Legion Post 26 and Bandon Veterans Honour Guard will honor all veterans with a rifle volley at the Veterans Memorial located in Bandon City Park at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
The public is invited to the event. People are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
The event will be preceded by an auto, truck and motorcycle parade through the streets of Bandon beginning at the VFW parking lot on Bates Road. The parade leaves the VFW at 9:45 a.m. and ends at the Veterans Memorial in Bandon City Park.
The gun salute will be followed by a free drive-through hot dog or hamburger barbecue lunch for all veterans and their families in the Bandon area beginning at 1 p.m.
