COOS COUNTY — The autopsies of the bodies of Jasmine Moon and Michael Lambert were completed Wednesday afternoon, according to a press release from Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier.
Moon and Lambert died following a shooting and stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning at a residence just north of Bandon.
Lambert, 55, suffered a gun shot wound to the neck, which was not a fatal wound, Frasier wrote. However he suffered multiple stab wounds to the back and neck. Several of the stab wounds to the back pierced his left lung, causing massive internal bleeding, leading to his death.
Moon, 28, suffered multiple gun shot wounds to her torso, resulting in fatal injuries to her lungs and heart.
On Saturday at approximately 6:36 a.m. a 911 call was received by the Coos County 911 Center in Coquille, where police learned that a male adult was reporting that he had been shot and stabbed.
The individual who reported that he had been attacked was identified as Michael Ray Lambert, who had reportedly gone to a neighbor's house to report his injuries, saying he had been attacked in his residence located at 88577 Weiss Estates, an unincorporated area of the the county just north of the city of Bandon.
Lambert was transported to Bay Area Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery but later that day died of his injuries.
Police discovered the body of Jasmine Mae Moon at Lambert's residence, who had died by means of homicidal violence.
Later in the afternoon, police arrested Ashley Margaret Webber, 33, who had been staying at the Weiss Estates residence where the incident occurred. Webber was arraigned in Coos County Circuit Court on two counts of first-degree murder on Monday afternoon. Security was set by the court in the amount of $2 million, according to Frasier.
Webber's next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Monday, April 20.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
