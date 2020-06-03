BANDON — Longtime Bandon resident Careen Pierce will be celebrating her 90th birthday on June 9.
Pierce was born in Riverton and lived on a farm on North Bank Road. She attended school in Riverton, then went to Coquille High School.
She graduated from college in Ashland, then taught at Bandon Heights and Ocean Crest elementary schools, retiring in 1986 after teaching Bandon’s first- and second-grade students for 26 years. She hosted two exchange students — one from Japan and the other from Germany.
Over the years, she volunteered for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Cranberry Festival and Job Daughters to name a few. She went to every game and cheered for the Bandon Tigers, even when playing Coquille. She is an active member of Beta Sigma Phi, Bandon Grange, VFW and Coos County Teacher Association.
When asked about her secrets to longevity, her daughter Tauna Tiscornia shared Pierce's special formula is a combination of exercise (she swims multiple times per week), volunteerism (at the E.A.T. program and the Bandon Historical Museum), and her attitude. "Her enthusiasm is absolutely contagious," Tiscornia said.
Careen was married to the late Don Pierce, who worked for the City of Bandon public works for many years. She has five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a daughter (Tauna) and son (David). She spent most of her life in Coos County. Besides exercise and volunteerism, she visits with friends playing bunco, pinochle, and she’s a master at cribbage. She's also enjoyed traveling in her retirement.
The family is planning a drive-by Happy Birthday salute on Tuesday, June 9, from 4-5 p.m. at Ocean Crest Elementary School. She will be in front of the Ocean Crest main entrance and those who want to drive by can enter from 10th Street by Asian Garden, drive through the bus lane and exit on 11th Street.
"Everyone is invited to come out and honk their horns for Careen," Tiscornia said. "She deserves the best birthday ever."
