PORT ORFORD — With the March closure of the Cape Blanco State Park including the Cape Blanco Lighthouse and Greeting Center Gift Shop, the Cape Blanco Heritage Society has lost its primary source of income.
To help compensate for this loss, an Etsy store has been set up to sell several lighthouse 150-year anniversary souvenirs along with other items normally sold at the Port Orford Lifeboat Station Museum, which is also closed. The Etsy store items can be accessed by going to Etsy.com and searching for “BlancoGifts” or use this link: https://www.etsy.com/shop/BlancoGifts.
Most items are available for free shipping. In addition, those inclined can support CBHS by using the donation button on their website: capeblancoheritagesociety.com. For further information, call 541-253-7565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In