BANDON - A call to artists is being issued by Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio for their next community art show this fall, "Miniatures and Small Works Exhibition."
Art may be done in a variety of mediums except photography. The cost for entering will be $10 for the first piece, and $5 each for the second and third with a maximum of three entries allowed per artist regardless of the category. The show will be judged by Judith Ginsburg with prizes awarded at the reception.
Artists may pick up the prospectus and entry form at the gallery or download it from the gallery website, artbytheseagallery.com. Works must be dropped off at the gallery between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, or Monday, Sept. 28.
The reception for this event will be from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. Due to social distancing, the judge may not be present during open house. Ribbons and judge’s comments will be posted in the gallery.
Artwork pick-up date is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, or Monday, Nov. 2. At that time, checks will be available to artists for art sold during the month of October.
For more information, email artbytheseagalleryandstudio@gmail.com. An application is available for download from the gallery's website at www.artbytheseagallery.com.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, 541-347-5355.
