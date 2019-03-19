BANDON - A call to artists is being issued by Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio for their next community art show this spring, "Miniatures and Small Works.”
Art may be done in a variety of mediums except photography. The cost for entering will be $10 for the first piece, and $5 each for the second and third with a maximum of three entries allowed per artist regardless of the category. The show will be judged by David Castleberry and prizes awarded at the reception.
Artists may pick up the prospectus and entry form at the gallery or download it from the gallery website, artbytheseagallery.com. Works must be dropped off at the gallery between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, or Monday, April 29.
The reception for this event will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 4, and the artwork pick-up date is May 26 and 27.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.