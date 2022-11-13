Bandon Playhouse presents “By-the-Sea Variety,” a coastal-themed variety show featuring “The Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter.”
The show runs just one weekend, opening Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. with additional performances Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. Admission is $12 for adults and teens, $10 for youth 12 and younger, and $10 for seniors.
Tickets are only available at the door.
“The Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter” is a classically comedic melodrama written by local thespian Corrie Gant. Lark Sparky, the lighthouse keeper’s daughter, dreams of a life of adventure. Will she embrace the affection of local dairyman Clark Barker? Or will she fall for the suave but shady investor, Lester Holstein? The melodramatic cast also includes Minnie Myrtle Morrison, a keen-eyed poetess and owner of the Dusty Crab Saloon; crafty real estate broker Rosa DeRhodes; and Otis Sparky, the kindly and often tipsy lighthouse keeper.
The all-star cast of “Folly” includes Mike Dempsey, Brendan Fisher, Corrie Gant, Nameer El Kadi, Natasha Keller and Laurie Kreutzer.
Throughout the program, audiences will enjoy coastal-themed music and dance numbers presented by the variety show ensemble. The ensemble, directed by Geneva Miller, includes Isaac Braithwaite, John Cotrufo, Tyler Eickhoff, Hallie and Nena Minkler, Merle Morrigan, Harlan Morse, Amy Moss Strong, Merri Seegrist, Christine Roberts and Sandra Woodside. Piano accompanist is Jane Suppes.
“We’re proud to present this entertaining show for the South Coast community as our first full post-pandemic production,” said Bandon Playhouse president Amy Moss Strong. “The show features veteran actors and those new to the stage, hailing from Bandon, Port Orford, Coos Bay and Coquille. We encourage everyone to attend for a frolicking fun time!”
Since 1976, the Bandon Playhouse has provided the best in community theater, from classic musicals to premiere works by new playwrights. Bandon Playhouse volunteers are proud to keep the performing arts alive and accessible on the Southern Oregon Coast. Learn more at BandonPlayhouse.org, or visit us at Facebook.com/bandonplay.
