Bandon Playhouse presents “By-the-Sea Variety,” a coastal-themed variety show featuring “The Folly of the Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter.”

The show runs just one weekend, opening Friday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. with additional performances Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. All performances are at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW, in Bandon City Park. Admission is $12 for adults and teens, $10 for youth 12 and younger, and $10 for seniors.

