Boat rescue

Wayne Butler moves his boat close to a boat that became stranded in the rocks. Butler was able to rescue the three men in the boat.

 Photo by Bill Smith

Wayne Butler, owner of Prowler Charters in Bandon, who was recently honored for rescuing four people on June 12, 2022, once again came to the rescue of three men about mid-day Sunday.

The three, who were visiting the Terry Tiffanys and were crabbing in Tiffany’s boat, reportedly lost power and were blown by the strong north wind into the rocks just west of Edgewater’s restaurant, where the vessel became wedged between two rocks.

