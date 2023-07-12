Wayne Butler, owner of Prowler Charters in Bandon, who was recently honored for rescuing four people on June 12, 2022, once again came to the rescue of three men about mid-day Sunday.
The three, who were visiting the Terry Tiffanys and were crabbing in Tiffany’s boat, reportedly lost power and were blown by the strong north wind into the rocks just west of Edgewater’s restaurant, where the vessel became wedged between two rocks.
Dianne Williams, owner of Bandon Bait contacted Butler, who immediately went to their rescue. One of the men had climbed onto a rock, while the other two tried to bail the water out of the boat, but since the tide was in, there was no way they could have gotten to safety.
With the aid of a deckhand, Wayne maneuvered the Prowler alongside the boat, and with the use of a life ring, was able to take each man off and safely pull him onto the deck of the larger vessel before he went back for the next man.
As mentioned a couple of weeks ago, the Coast Guard is not stationing a lifesaving vessel here this summer, and Butler said he is extremely disappointed by that decision.
“I have seen several extremely close calls on this bar already this season,” said Butler. “It’s going to happen. I don’t want to have to pull bodies out of the river. If this happens, I am going to let the Coast Guard know that this is their fault. They’ve been trying to pull out for a while now ... they are slowly retreating.”
Butler added that he was glad he was able to get the three men out of the water, and that no one was injured.
