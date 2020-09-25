BANDON — At 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Bussmann's Mobile Ranch Butchering became engulfed in flames. According to the family, everything was lost in the fire, including all of their customer's records.
From Bussmann's business Facebook page: "If you or someone you know is currently doing business with us, please contact us. We currently have no contact information, paperwork, or anything to continue our work. Please give us a day to get our bearings and figure out our next steps. Please call us at 541-290-9335."
The Bandon Rural Fire Department and others responded to and put out the blaze. The business is located on Lower Four Mile Road.
Fred Bussmann started Bussmann's Mobile Ranch Butchering with his two sons Fred and Chris Bussmann after he moved to Oregon with his wife Cathy. Fred passed away on May 16 of this year at the age of 85. He worked at Bussmann's until he was 82. Sons Chris and Fred now run the business, which includes custom butchering, game processing and retail sales of jerky, pepperoni, raw dog food and some retail meat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In