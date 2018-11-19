COOS COUNTY - Volunteers will be stuffing the buses with donated toys and food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Coos Bay and North Bend Bi-Marts and the Bandon U.S. Cellular store in the Bandon Shopping Center. Organizers ask community members to donate a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food items at any of the collection sites prior to or during the event on Dec. 1. A First Student bus in Coos Bay and North Bend and a Bandon School District bus in Bandon will be parked at each location.
The Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive serves families in need during the holidays. Food collected is distributed through South Coast Food Share to all food cupboards in the county, and a special distribution is also included in the city of Lakeside. Since Bus Jam began, almost 225,000 pounds of food have been distributed to families in need through Coos County food pantries, with a total of 62,000 pounds distributed last year alone.
Monetary donations are also welcome. The dollars donated are leveraged by allowing the food assistance programs to purchase food in bulk.
And, more than 6,000 children have received a gift through Bus Jam. Toys will be distributed at the Bus Jam Distribution on Saturday, Dec. 9. Families that meet income levels and need will be able to register soon for the distribution.
Early donation drop sites are in Lakeside, North Bend, Coos Bay, Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point. In Bandon, drop boxes are located at US Cellular, Rite Aid, Bandon High School and Rogue Credit Union.
Those who don't want to shop can make out a check to the Rotary Coos Foundation.
Bus Jam is made possible through a partnership of local Rotary clubs, the Oregon Department of Human Services, South Coast Food Share, SWOCC, Bi-Mart, Bandon U.S. Cellular, First Student Bus Company, the Bandon School District and K-DOCK Radio. For more information, visit www.loadthebus.com.
Registration for the Rotary Toy Distribution is also underway at this time. Income verification is required at the event. But those wishing to participate can register online at www.busjam.org or by calling the registration hotline 541-435-7774.