BANDON — The 18th annual Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive was held over the weekend as community members and volunteers braved the rain to donate toys and food to hundreds of local families in need.
The annual K-DOCK and Rotary event, which took place at various locations throughout Coos County, collected and filled up school buses with hundreds of toy as well as non-perishable food items and monetary donations.
Bandon's event collected $813 in cash/checks, 200 toys and 2,290 pounds of food, much of that from McKay's Market. The event was held in front of US Cellular in the Bandon Shopping Center and US Cellular employees and Bandon Rotary volunteers helped throughout the day, while K-DOCK was broadcasting live updates from all of the Bus Jam locations.
Coquille's event, held at McKay's Market in Coquille, collected 4,444 pounds of food, 105 toys and gifts and $1,500 in cash, with $1,100 of that coming from Coquille Valley Hospital employees.
K-DOCK’s operations manager Mike “The Bear” Chavez said typically the event collects about 20,000 pounds of food and about 2,000 toys from just its Bay Area collection sites.
Since its first year, Chavez said more than 7,000 children have received toys from the Bus Jam and more than 300,000 pounds of food has been collected. About 200 bicycles were also donated over the weekend by local organization Bykes for Tykes who once again partnered with K-DOCK to help local families in need.
According to Walt Evans, of Bykes for Tykes, the organization, which has been hosting its own toy run for about 19 years, donated about $30,000 worth of toys and bicycles to this year’s Bus Jam.
The Bandon School District donated the use of the bus and driver for the Bandon event, and the items were taken up to the Coos Bay distribution center after the event. The food will come back to Bandon through South Coast Food Share.
As part of the Rotary Foundation toy distribution, toys collected from the event will be handed out to families who meet certain qualifications on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Folks who wish to participate are encouraged to register online at www.busjam.org or call 541-435-7774 to sign up. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Dec. 11.