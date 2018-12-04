BANDON - This year's Bandon effort of the KDOCK/Rotary Bus Jam raised $1,412 in monetary donations, 396 toys and 404 pounds of food. Volunteers, including Bandon and Coos Bay Rotary members, US Cellular employees, Bandon High School Cheer Team members, volunteers from Umpqua Bank and other community volunteers gathered donations in front of US Cellular in the Bandon Shopping Center on Saturday.
The Bus Jam efforts in Coos Bay and Coquille also brought in many donations. This year, the Bykes for Tykes event partnered with the Bus Jam, which brought in more than 300 bikes and hundreds more toys.
Those who are looking for help this holiday season can register to attend distribution this coming Saturday, Dec. 8, and pick out toys for their family. To register, visit http://www.busjam.org. Families who meet the qualifications for need and who register online will be given preference at the distribution.
Food donations will be distributed back to communities through South Coast Food Share.