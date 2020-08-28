BANDON — The Bandon School District will be participating in the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs Expanded Income Guidelines (EIG) for the 2020-2021 school year.
The normal federal program allows students from households with income up to 185% of the federal poverty level to qualify for free or reduced meals.
The Oregon Legislature expanded those income guidelines to include households with income between 185%-300% of the federal poverty level. Qualifying for EIG does not qualify your household for other programs or discounts.
"We would like to encourage EVERY family in the Bandon School District to fill out an application for free and reduced lunches," said a district spokesperson. "You can find this application through your parent portal where you registered your student."
