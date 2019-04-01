BANDON - Briana Hutchens was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the March meeting of the Bandon City Council. GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Hutchens was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Bandon Brewing Company.
Hutchens has been president of the Bandon Booster Club for the last three years. These volunteers help make extracurricular activities happen for Bandon students. They raise funds through concession stand sales and their Gold Rush fundraiser, which brought in $18,000 this year. Their funds support all three schools with such projects as water fountains in the elementary school gym, new mats in the high school gym and uniforms and equipment for the middle school teams. They also provide a scholarship to a Bandon High School graduate each year.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the May award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on April 26.