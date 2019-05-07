BANDON - Brian Vick was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the May 6 Bandon City Council meeting. GBA presents this award to one the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Vick was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Coastal Mist.
Elected officials often get overlooked when volunteers are being considered, yet they provide countless hours of volunteer time in service of those that elected them. Vick is fitting example as he is now serving his fourth term as a city councilor. He also has served a term as Bandon’s mayor. Vick also has served for many years on the Southern Coos Health District board and will step down this year. He has served on other community boards such as the Bandon Historical Society Museum and the Bandon Rotary Club.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers who are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the May award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on May 24.