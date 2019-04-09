COOS BAY - Due of decreasing team participation in the community, Relay For Life has evolved to become a series of events in 2019.
Brews & Giggles will be held from 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday April 13, at the Egyptian Theatre. Admission is $15.
Brews & Giggles is a beer and comedy night located at the Egyptian Theatre each year. Over the last four years, the event has raised over $60,000 and team Ohana's Hope is hoping to set a record this year and go over $100,000. Tickets are available at 7 Devil's Brewing, Spa Culture and the Egyptian Theatre.
The American Cancer Society has new partnerships with the St. Baldrick Foundation (https://www.cancer.org/our-partners/non-profit-partners/stbaldricks) for the first time ever, and also with #GoldTogether for Childhood Cancer (https://www.goldtogether.com/). Select Relay For Life teams around the country have been invited to partner with #GoldTogether and 100 percent of funds raised by those Relay For Life teams will be designated to creating a larger impact against childhood cancer.
As a three-time brain tumor survivor, 23-year-old Grant Crim's team, Ohana's Hope, was one of two Oregon teams chosen to participate.
"It was a no-brainer for me" said Crim. "Kids are generally very resilient and tolerate treatment better than adults, however, kids are also having to survive for a much longer period of time after treatment, and often face late effects of that treatment. Some of those things can include an increased risk of other cancers, cognitive issues, physical disabilities, and even future fertility issues. They may also struggle with needing to pay for life long monitoring or prescription medications, and may struggle to find insurance coverage. We need to focus on not just helping a child to survive, but helping them to thrive."
Crim has set a lofty goal of raising $165,000, the amount needed to fund, name and follow a pediatric cancer research grant. With the help of his teammates, he hopes to accomplish that. The grant would be named the Ohana's Hope Grant, because Ohana means family. And family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten.
The other Relay For Life events happening this year include (fundraising for all other teams other than Ohana's Hope will still go to fighting all cancers):
Bandon Chili Cookoff - This took place in March in Bandon.
Survivor/Caregiver Social
A Social for Survivors and their Caregivers or loved ones will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the North Bend Senior Center. The event is being sponsored by local oncologists Dr. Cook and Dr. Cherry, as well as Bay Area Hospital. It will include a tea and ice cream social as well as free BINGO for all survivors and their caregivers/loved ones. Survivor T-shirts and caregiver T-shirts will be available for those who register in advance online at RelayForLife.org/CoosCountyOR to ensure the correct sizes.
Luminaria on the Boardwalk
On Friday, June 21, people may start showing up at 8 p.m. to decorate their own luminaria bags in honor of their loved ones who are battling cancers, in celebration of those who have survived cancer, and in memory of those we have lost to cancer. The bags will line the boardwalk and the community is invited to remember loved ones by joining for the luminaria ceremony as soon as it becomes dark, and then walking among the lit bags. Each bag represents a person and their cancer journey.
Music Fest
The following day, Saturday June 22, everyone is invited to Mingus Park to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Relay for Life in Coos County with the first free Music Fest. The event will serve in place of the traditional Relay fpr Life event and will feature live bands, the T-Cells, Aurora and Toyz from 3-9 p.m. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and come ready to enjoy some music and fight back against cancer. There will be a beer garden courtesy of 7 Devil's Brewing and multiple food vendors. Luminarias will line the walking path for those who would like to continue the tradition of incorporating a "walk" into this Relay event.