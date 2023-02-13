Court Boice
Courtesy photo

Court Boice is taking his political talents to Salem beginning this week after county commissioners in Curry, Coos and Douglas counties voted 7-1 to appoint Boice to the vacant House District 1 seat in the Oregon Legislature.

Boice, who has served six years as Curry County commissioner, sent a notice to Secretary of State Shernia Fagan and Curry County Clerk Shelley Denney informing them he was resigning as commissioner as of 10:59 a.m. Thursday, February 9. One minute later, he is scheduled to be sworn in as the state representative.



