Court Boice is taking his political talents to Salem beginning this week after county commissioners in Curry, Coos and Douglas counties voted 7-1 to appoint Boice to the vacant House District 1 seat in the Oregon Legislature.
Boice, who has served six years as Curry County commissioner, sent a notice to Secretary of State Shernia Fagan and Curry County Clerk Shelley Denney informing them he was resigning as commissioner as of 10:59 a.m. Thursday, February 9. One minute later, he is scheduled to be sworn in as the state representative.
Curry County commissioners are moving quickly to find a replacement for Boice and will accept letters of interest through Friday with an appointment likely early next week.
The decision to appoint Boice to the state House was the latest move that started when former State Senator Dallas Heard announced he was resigning late last year. Commissioners from Coos, Curry and Douglas counties met and appointed then State Rep. David Brock Smith to the Senate seat, which left the District 1 House seat vacant.
Precinct Committee Members from the three counties met and nominated four candidates as potential choices to fill the House vacancy, and commissioners voted 7-1 in favor of Boice. Coos County Commissioner Rod Taylor was the lone no vote, and Boice abstained from the choice.
Boice said deciding to pursue the House seat was not an easy choice.
“My wife and I wrestled with it,” Boice said. “We did the pros and cons. We got counsel from many people. There’s so much to it.”
Boice said he and his wife went to church last week, and while at church he felt a peace that joining the House was the right move.
“My struggles weren’t because I did want to do it,” he said. “It’s just where can I be most effective.”
Boice said with the decision made, he is ready to get to Salem and get to work.
“I have a lot of experience at the Capital,” he said. “People think I ran for governor because I had the ego, but no. We almost lost Brookings in a fire a few years ago.”
Boice said he was excited after being named to the Natural Resources, Water and Agriculture Committee and the Housing and Homeless Committee.
“My biggest issue will always be catastrophic wildfires,” Boice said. “We’ve got to get the housing thing solved.”
Boice said one thing he is very happy about is both the state senator in Brock Smith and the state representative in himself are from Curry County.
“I think our bases are covered,” he said. “There’s going to be pressure on us. I’m going to be following Brock Smith. He’s got some legislation I think I can be very effective pushing up the ladder.”
While Curry County will always be home to Boice, he said he is ready to work just as hard for Coos and Douglas counties. The legislative district includes the western portion of Coos County, including Bandon, Coquille and Myrtle Point, and a smaller portion of Douglas County.
“Our issues are the same,” Boice said. “That’s why the commissioners supported me. I’ve worked with all of them before I was a commissioner. I’m invested in this half of the state.”
Boice said he understands as a Republican, he will be in the minority in Salem, but he believes he can reach across the aisle to get good legislation passed.
“I look at those guys on the other side, I know a lot of them,” Boice said. “There’s no excuse for me not be effective.”
Boice will be sworn in at 11 a.m. Thursday and will immediately get to work as the new state representative.
