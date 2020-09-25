NORTH BEND — With the reduced fire danger due to cooler and wetter weather, the Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District reopened its developed recreation sites east of U.S. Highway 101 on Friday, Sept. 25.
The developed recreation sites have been closed since Sept. 9 due to extreme fire danger. The recreation sites reopening include:
- Smith River Falls Campground
- Vincent Creek Campground
- Fawn Creek Campground
- East Shore Campground
- Park Creek Campground
- Edson Creek Campground
- Sixes River Campground
- Doerner Fir Trail
- Blue Ridge Trail System
Campfires and open source flames, such as charcoal fires, cooking fires and warming fires, remain prohibited on all BLM Coos Bay District lands. The restrictions apply to all developed and dispersed recreation sites on the 310,000 acres of BLM-managed lands on the southern Oregon Coast. Visitors can use portable cooking stoves that use liquefied or bottled fuels.
Fire danger remains high on the southern Oregon Coast and active firefighting efforts are ongoing in western Oregon. Visitors are asked to observe public use restrictions and help the BLM limit potential new starts during this time. A list of public use restrictions, as well as closure orders, is available at https://www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions. Follow BLM on Facebook and Twitter @BLMOregon.
Call 911 to report any signs of new fires.
As a reminder, most of the BLM-managed campgrounds on the Coos Bay District will close for the season at 11 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2020.
