NORTH BEND — The Bureau of Land Management Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions in place on public lands administered by the BLM in southwest Oregon. The termination of the fire prevention order went into effect on Sept. 24.
Campfires and other activities, such as using a chainsaw, operating a vehicle off-road and smoking are no longer restricted on most of the BLM-managed lands in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties.
Visitors are reminded to always extinguish campfires completely.
The original Fire Prevention Order (now rescinded) is available at www.blm.gov/programs/public-safety-and-fire/fire-and-aviation/regional-info/oregon-washington/fire-restrictions.
